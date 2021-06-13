Zach Wilson’s Spring Success Also Shows The Steep Learning Curve Of The New York Jets’ Young Cornerbacks

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh wisely tried to rein in some of the hype surrounding rookie quarterback Zach Wilson when he last spoke to the media Thursday. When asked what he has found out about Wilson that he didn’t know, Saleh responded, “We're still learning. I'd love to give you an answer on that one right now. There's going to be so much more to learn, and your best learning comes through adversity and conflict. And obviously (in) OTAS, everything has been feel-good. Everyone is excited about everything that is happening around the organization, but until we actually hit adversity, (then) we will be able to learn more about each other and how we handle things.