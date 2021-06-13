ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain’s right wing rejects any pardons for Catalan leaders

bcdemocrat.com
 2021-06-13

MADRID — Thousands of people in Madrid are protesting the Spanish government’s plan to issue pardons to a dozen separatist leaders who were convicted for their roles in a failed push for the Catalonia region’s independence, the biggest challenge to the country’s unity in recent history. The demonstration on...

www.bcdemocrat.com

