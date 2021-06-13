Cancel
Carroll, IA

Carroll Tops Coon Rapids Bayard in Carroll Tournament Championship Saturday

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSW Valley 1 (5 innings) Carroll blew their opening game of the tournament open early scoring 9 times in the 1st inning and ended the game in the 5th inning after scoring 5 more runs in the 4th and then shutting SW Valley out in the 5th to advance into the championship game. Cade Schable had the highlight of the 1st inning with a 2-run single as several other Tigers scored on wild pitches. Evan Loew tripled in the 4th inning, driving in a pair of runs and then scored on a wild pitch.

www.1380kcim.com
