Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NH

New Hampshire set to increase penalties for some DWI crashes

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire bill aimed at strengthening penalties for repeat drunk drivers is headed to the governor’s desk.

The House on Thursday agreed to the Senate’s version of Tyler Shaw’s Law, named for a 20-year-old Concord man who died in 2018 when a repeat drunk driver sped off a highway exit, through a stop sign and into Shaw’s truck.

The bill, which Gov. Chris Sununu said he plans to sign, would increase penalties to 10 to 20 years in prison for drunk drivers who kill or maim someone after a prior driving while intoxicated conviction.

“If it deters one person, if it saves one person’s life, if it saves a mom from having to maneuver around her grief every day living without her son, then it’s worth it,” Shaw’s mother, Beth Shaw, told WMUR-TV.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
Concord, NH
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Tyler Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Drunk Drivers#Traffic Accident#Dwi#Ap#House#Wmur Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Senate
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Women charged in western Maryland mobile home arson

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Two women linked to a mobile home fire in western Maryland last week have been charged with arson, according to Maryland fire investigators. The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Tuesday that investigators determined that the women, aged 39 and 66, were involved with intentionally setting a Hagerstown mobile home on fire on June 15. Multiple witnesses saw the pair at the home and then observed smoke and flames a short time later, officials said. No one was home when the fire broke out at the home owned by the younger woman’s mother.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Claims of murder plot against GOP candidate in Florida court

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Claims by a Republican congressional candidate that another GOP hopeful plotted to kill her landed Tuesday in a Florida courtroom. Anna Paulina Luna, who plans to run for Florida’s District 13 seat after losing a race for the slot in 2020 to Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, contends in court documents that GOP challenger William Braddock is stalking her and wants her dead. Luna has filed a petition for a permanent restraining order. Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar had previously granted a temporary restraining order for Luna and a conservative activist and friend of hers, Erin Olszewski, after the allegations surfaced.