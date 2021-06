While Walt Disney World has been reopened since July of 2020, some of our favorite restaurants sadly remain closed. We still haven’t seen the return of our favorite hot dog spot, Casey’s Corner, and Columbia Harbour House continues to be used for the Peter Pan’s Flight queue (but you *can* get some menu items at Tomorrowland Terrace). ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is one of the places that hasn’t opened its doors again, even when the resort did. But now, we FINALLY have a reopening date for the iconic Polynesian staple and you can make your reservation TODAY!!