Every year, Black Friday becomes the defacto day for buying a new TV. Not that it's not a good day for it, but Amazon's Prime Day is probably better because in a normal year like this year it happens just a few months after brand new models come out and older models start going on sale. Just look at LG's 65-inch CX OLED smart TV on sale for $1,849.99 at this very moment. This isn't even a Prime Day deal. This is Amazon price-matching Costco! It's a ridiculously low price for a TV that more regularly sells for around $2,200, and the deal is $150 better than the last one we shared on the same TV.