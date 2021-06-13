Graduation 2021: Vanden High School Top Students

Next year: Attending Stevens Institute of Technology, a small school in Hoboken, New Jersey. I will be going in as a Pinnacle Scholar and a chemical engineering major. Career goal: I’m not exactly sure what I want to do as a career full-time yet. I am sure, however, that I want to go into a scientific research field. I just haven’t decided whether I want to research sustainable energy options, or search for cures or better treatment options for genetic diseases or cancer. I’m currently taking a biotechnology course at Vanden and it’s super fun, so I want to incorporate some of what I’m learning in that course into my full-time career. Highlights: Traveling to China with the Vanden Robotics Team in 2019. We got to work with students from Chinese schools to build robots and participated in some Chinese traditions. It was an extremely eye-opening trip. I also really enjoyed traveling twice to Houston, Texas, with my robotics team for the World Championships, which fell on my birthday. My sophomore year I was a part of a three-person team that got to present for the Chairman’s Award at Champs for the first time in the team’s 20-year history. Scholarships, awards: Willard J. Green Memorial Scholarship, Travis Spouses Club Dependent Educational Scholarship, Gene HAAS Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship, Edwin A. Stevens Scholarship, and Martha Bayard Stevens Scholarship, Lions Club Student Speaker Contest semifinalist and won $5,000. Awards Girls State semifinalist, a FIRST Dean’s List semifinalist, and Volunteer of the Year for the 2019 Golden West VEX tournament. In 10 years: I see myself as a pioneer in genetic research. I’ll be living on the East Coast in a big city, likely with a couple of corgis.