Last week when the 2022 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame was released and 13 former SEC players were on it, I was surprised to see Tim Couch. Not because I didn’t think the Kentucky legend and former No. 1 overall pick was worthy. Of course he is. Couch’s single-season SEC passing yards record stood for 21 years until Joe Burrow broke it in 2019. In Year 1 as a starter, Couch led the NCAA in completion percentage. In Year 2 as a starter, he was No. 2 in the NCAA in passing yards. Both years he started, he was among the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting (No. 9 in 1997 and No. 4 in 1998).