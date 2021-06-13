Cancel
L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped: Christo’s dream being realised

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arc de Triomphe in Paris will be swathed in silvery blue fabric and red rope as a posthumous project planned by the artist Christo since the early 1960s finally becomes reality. Work will begin next month on L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, a €14m installation at one of the world’s...

www.theguardian.com
Castle in France Built in the 21st Century Using Only Medieval Techniques

The building site is perhaps one of the most meaningful spaces for architects, as it is where the project comes to life, where techniques are actually applied, putting the project and the designer to the test. Many building sites are affected by work alienation, but they were once a place where craftsmen could learn and pass on knowledge. Today, with the evolution of construction techniques, centuries-old methods are in danger of being forgotten. This brings us to Guédelon Castle, located near the French village of Treigny.
Paris's Arc de Triomphe Is Getting a Temporary Makeover This Fall

The iconic Paris landmark will be covered in silvery blue fabric and red rope for 16 days. It's not often that one of the world's most iconic landmarks gets a makeover, but this fall, Paris's Arc de Triomphe is getting a temporary new look after more than a year of delays due to the pandemic.
The Neues Museum

The Neues Museum in Berlin is part of Germany’s National Museum and, following a reconstruction project, is now the home of the Egyptian Museum and Papyrus Collection, the Collection of Classical Antiquities, and the Museum of Prehistory and Early History. History of The Neues Museum. The Neues Museum was originally...
Unesco warns that Stonehenge will go on its danger list unless plans to build tunnel beneath it are modified

Unesco has warned that Stonehenge could be put on its list of World Heritage sites in danger if plans to build a tunnel under the prehistoric site in Wiltshire are not modified. Unesco’s warning comes on the eve of a judicial review scheduled to take place at the High Court in London from 23 to 25 June which will examine the UK government’s decision to greenlight the 3.3-kilometre tunnel. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, approved the £1.7bn redevelopment project last November.
Oscar de la Renta Plots Your Dream Escape — and What You Want to Pack for It — for Resort 2022

For the past few seasons, many designers have cited escapism as a big driving force behind their creative output. They turned to nature, to past travels and to other influences outside their immediate reality for inspiration, hope or or at least a reprieve during a difficult time. For Resort 2022, Oscar de la Renta tapped into that feeling, infusing it with optimism and possibility: We'll soon be getting dressed again — and these are the clothes you'll dream of wearing then.
We are past that dreams of being future

Those years found me between discovering love and feeling that reality was none other than my own environment, although reading that environment could tell me what I would later understand with the precision that I lacked in my adolescence. Maybe that’s why I didn’t notice the meaning of that gun on the waist of one of the boys in the neighborhood, a boy who was closer to seventeen than my twelve, but on the block everything was mixed. While I was playing with the cars that I filled with plasticine so that they would cling to the ground and propel them with more precision in the races on the sidewalk, that other boy was armed. What was that gun about in 1974 or 1975? Dangerous ostentation in turbulent times? A precocious right-wing militant or intelligence service? Or a young man who embraced the revolutionary struggle and neglected showing what he did not have to show? None of this happened through my mind of almost twelve years, I only remember that moment from a distance today. But neither can I assert that it happened that way or if it is the sum of fragments of a memory distorted by reality, by television series and comics.
Christos Mastoras announces a very special new role

Over the weekend, one of Greece’s popular artists, Christos Mastoras became a Godfather for the first time, to Sophia, the daughter of Greece’s Olympic gymnastics champion in the still rings, Eleftherios Petrounias, and his gymnast wife Vasiliki Millousi. To mark the occasion, the 34-year-old took to social media to pay...
Charles Loupot - St Raphael QuinQuina Paris Sky Line

ESTIMATE: $400.00-$600.00. Artist: Charles Loupot Title: St Raphael QuinQuina Paris Sky Line Medium: Fine Art Reproduction Giclee on Canvas Image Size: Approximately 14.5 inches x 20 inches Unframed on Unstretched Canvas When Charles Loupot finished art school in Lyon in 1913, the first wave of french poster art was already history. Toulouse-Lautrec had died in 1901, Alfonse Mucha had left Paris, Eugene Grasset was almost forgotten, Cheret was reported to be fed up with designing posters. There was yet no indication of a second, equally strong wave, and that Loupot would be one of it's leading figures, together with Cassandre, Carlu and Colin.
Pedal to Paris 21

Nigel Blackburn was fortunate enough to participate in the Pedal to Paris cycle ride back in 2018 in support of The Royal British Legion. Following Covid-19, Pedal to Paris is now in it’s 25th year and is a ride from Central London to Central Paris, a total of 460 kms over 4 days, which culminates with an epic finish, on closed roads through France, at the Arc de Triomphe. Back in 2018, over 280 cyclists participated not only raising awareness for The Legion but much needed funds as well. These funds go on to support initiatives such as the Battle Back programme and other rehabilitation and wellbeing activities.
Paris Explorer

Paris is yours to explore on this in-depth City Explorer. Check in to your centrally located hotel and spend the afternoon getting to know your surrounds. Wander through the leafy boulevards and winding lanes of the French capital, stopping for a leisurely café au lait while watching sophisticated Parisians go by. This evening, join your fellow travellers and Travel Director for a quintessentially Parisian Welcome Reception.
Nic Dlamini fulfills childhood dream as the first Black South African to ride the Tour de France

Nic Dlamini will make history when he becomes the first-ever Black South African to ride the Tour de France when he sets off from Brest in a week's time. The 25-year-old has previously ridden two editions of the Vuelta a España but will be making his debut at the French Grand Tour as part of a Qhubeka ASSOS squad that also features hour-record holder Victor Campenaerts and Spanish Grand Tour winner Fabio Aru.
Partygoers, police injured at curfew-busting rave in France

PARIS (AP) — French police clashed with party-goers as they tried to break up an unauthorized rave in western France, authorities said Saturday. A 22-year-old man lost his hand and several others were injured amid the violence, including police. The tensions erupted in a field near the Brittany town of...
Charles Jencks on the contemporary phenomenon of iconographic architecture

Charles Jencks, PhD (1939, Baltimore, Maryland – 2019, London, UK) was London and Scotland-based architecture theorist, critic, and landscape designer. He identified architecture’s transition from Modern to Post-Modern; for decades he was at the forefront of architectural discourse, theorised on architectural iconography, and established prestigious RIBA Charles Jencks Award to honour architects annually for major contributions to the theory and practice of architecture. Among the award’s recipients are Ensamble Studio (2019), Alejandro Aravena (2018), Rem Koolhaas (2012), Zaha Hadid (2006), and Peter Eisenman (2004). Together with his second wife, Maggie Keswick (1941-1995), Jencks co-founded a charity, Maggie’s Centres. Their mission is to provide uplifting and healing environments for cancer care. So far, 30 centres were built all over the world by distinguished architects, including Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid, Richard Rogers, Rem Koolhaas, Norman Foster, Kisho Kurokawa, Steven Holl and Snøhetta. Jencks’s influential books include The Story of Post-Modernism: Five Decades of the Ironic, Iconic and Critical in Architecture; The Architecture of Hope - Maggie's Cancer Caring Centres; The Iconic Building - The Power of Enigma; Towards A Symbolic Architecture; and many editions of The Language of Post-Modern Architecture. I conducted several interviews with the critic over the years, meeting with him in New York, London, and Venice. The following are excerpts from our conversation in March 2013 when we discussed starchitecture, global architecture, and whether the iconic buildings, currently no longer relevant, will return.
Le Pen's Party Comes Top in Provence in Regional Election

PARIS (Reuters) - The party of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen came top in the first round of regional elections in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region around Marseille, beating the incumbent centre-right into second place, according to an exit poll. The Rassemblement National's Thierry Mariani garnered 33% of the vote,...
The Acropolis Museum Celebrates 12 Years Today

Today, Sunday 20 June 2021, the Acropolis Museum celebrates its twelfth anniversary. The anniversary comes as the Museum has undergone its most difficult year to date, re-opening on May 14 after being closed to the public for more than six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Making the most of...
The dissident rebels of the art world

We must resist cancel culture and defend freedom of artistic expression. Nearly four decades ago, an important book was published called The Subversive Stitch: embroidery and the making of the feminine by Rozkika Parker. This ground-breaking study redeemed the practice of embroidery as art throughout the centuries and how by the nineteenth century it had become relegated to a domestic activity undertaken by women.