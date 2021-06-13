Cancel
G7 commits to removing forced labor from global supply chains - U.S. says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - The G7 committed to removing forced labour from global supply chains, a briefing document released by the United States on Sunday said, naming China’s Xinjiang region as the main source of concern.

“The United States and our G7 partners remain deeply concerned by the use of all forms of forced labor in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities and supply chains of the agricultural, solar, and garment sectors—the main supply chains of concern in Xinjiang,” the document said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Guy Faulconbridge and William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

