Bumble is giving its entire staff "a paid, fully offline" vacation this week to help ameliorate burnout after a year of working through a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. The woman-led dating app, which is helmed by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, made headlines earlier this year when it became a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq. The initial public offering in February made Wolfe Herd, 31, a billionaire -- but also a symbol for working moms everywhere when she carried her young son on her hip on the Nasdaq floor as she took the company she founded public.