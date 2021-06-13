Graduation 2021: Will C. Wood High School Top Students

Next year: Attending Oregon State University to major in environmental science with a double major in sustainability. I will be focusing in aquatic biology and I hope to add another minor, as well as intern in a lab. Career goal: Environmental scientist with a specialization in how humans affect our oceans and other water sources. I hope to help with restoring damaged coral reefs and work with governments to create better environmental protection laws and practices. Highlights: Creating the Kindness Week videos for Link Crew, creating the swim team and being captain with my friend Makayla Fawson my junior year, and taking classes at Solano Community College. I also loved going to the football games every Friday and cheering in the student section. Scholarships, awards: Provost Scholarship of $10,000 a year at Oregon State University, and a non-resident grant of $7,000 a year; California-Hawaii Elks Foundation Scholarship of $800; High Honors and Presidential Honors from Will C. Wood. In 10 years: I hope to be traveling the world conducting research on how to restore our ecosystems. I hope to be working with governments and associations to better the health of our planet as well as quality of life for everyone.