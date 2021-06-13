Cancel
Catawba County, NC

Catawba Valley Medical Center sees continued drop in ER visits

By Virginia Annable
Hickory Daily Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency department visits at Catawba Valley Medical Center have decreased significantly since COVID-19 hit, and the hospital is expecting the numbers to stay down into 2022. In the years before COVID-19, the hospital saw steady increases in ER visits. Visits reached a peak in fiscal year 2018-19, with about 61,500 that year, said CVMC Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Crews at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners budget meeting.

