Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Harry Kane will keep his place for England's final Euro 2020 group game against Czech Republic on Tuesday. Kane has been criticised for his output at the tournament so far. He was a marginal figure in the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Croatia and also struggled as his side drew 0-0 with Scotland on Friday. During both games Kane was substituted, leading to speculation that he may drop to the bench for England's meeting with the Czechs.