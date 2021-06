FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham is seeking applicants for the Framingham Union Grants Panel of the MetroWest Health Foundation,. “The Members of the Framingham Union Grants Panel shall be selected in the following manner and shall serve on the Framingham Union Grants Panel for a term, as follows: The five-member Framingham Union Grants Panel oversees the distribution of certain restricted funds of the MetroWest Health Foundation which may, but need not be, exclusively focused on the needs of the Framingham community,” announced the City of Framingham.