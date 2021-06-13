Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
RiverBender.com

Purina Sponsorship for Human-Animal Bond Studies Program Invites Researchers to Investigate the Healing Power of Dogs and Cats

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / -- The scientists and pet experts at Purina are searching for passionate researchers interested in studying the bond between pets and people as part of its bi-annual Purina Sponsorship for Human-Animal Bond Studies program. The Purina Research and Development team will provide up to $30,000 in grant funding per project to scientists interested in furthering the collective understanding of the amazing impact that pets have on our lives. Applicants have Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal#The Scientists#St Louis
Related
Foristell, MOWest Newsmagazine

Providing hope and healing through the power of horses

There is no denying the horse-human connection. “Horses have an innate ability to pick up on the emotions we humans express but unlike human interactions, it is always without judgement or shame,” explained Fran Natoli, owner of Arise Equine Therapy in Foristell. “Hands-on activities that engage all our senses coupled with the emotional connections formed with the horses, solidify learning much differently than traditional talk therapy. Horses mirror our emotions and give insight into our feelings.”
PetsPosted by
Bensalem Times

Women’s Animal Center explains how to reduce separation anxiety in pets

As COVID-19 restrictions finally lift, many of those who have worked from home since last March are returning to the office. This shift back to uncomfortable desks, conference room meetings and rush-hour commutes is something most employees weren’t looking forward to. But their annoyance over trading in sweats for dress pants is nothing compared to the feelings of someone else – their beloved pets, who had their favorite human as company all day, every day, for the past year.
Petsiweller.com

How the Human-Animal Bond Increases Resilience and Empowers Us to Thrive

Sumary of How the Human-Animal Bond Increases Resilience and Empowers Us to Thrive:. Pets have been a bright spot in people lives throughout the pandemic, providing unconditional love and support.. The good news is that the human-animal bond – our mutually beneficial relationship with our pets – can support better...
Tulsa World

Animal Doctor: Satisfying cats' drive to hunt

Cats that were fed a meat-rich diet brought home 36% less wild prey after three months than cats in a control group, and cats given extra playtime brought home 25% less wild prey, researchers reported in Current Biology. Meat and play satisfy cats’ natural instinct to hunt, says veterinary behaviorist Sharon Crowell-Davis, who was not involved in the study. (Full story: Science, Feb. 11)
Connersville News-Examiner

Animal lover helps control feral cat population

When you hear the name Olivia Ammerman, you typically associate her with helping animals. Once again, Ammerman helped the community by creating a plan to trap and spay/neuter feral cats.
AnimalsCBS Austin

Study finds puppies are born ready to communicate with people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's hard to resist. Most of us can't help ourselves when we see an adorable puppy; we use "baby talk." A new study suggests, however, that puppies might be born ready to listen. Emily Bray, who studies dog psychology and development at the University of Arizona, conducted...
AnimalsForensic Magazine

Forensic Professor Pioneers Animal Cruelty Investigation Program

When Virginia Maxwell was a child, she brought in the newspaper one morning and was shocked by what she saw: a photo of beagles being forced to inhale cigarette smoke. The dogs were part of an experiment to determine whether or not smoking cigarettes caused cancer. Dr. Maxwell, who was an animal lover then as well as now, was horrified by the now iconic photo.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

There are only five types of relationship between humans and their cats, say researchers

You may think your cat has a unique personality but a new study has identified just five types of relationships that cat owners have with their beloved felines.Researchers from the University of Lincoln examined the behaviour of thousands of pet cats to understand what it says about their relationship with their owner.Although many cat owners may feel their pets are aloof and disinterested in them, the study suggests that your relationship depends on how emotionally invested you are in your pet as well as each cat’s individual personality traits.Data from 1,994 respondents to a questionnaire developed by the researchers was...
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Humane Offers Free Microchips For Cats and Dogs

Many people relish the thought of celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, pool parties, and barbecues. What they may not realize is that these Independence Day traditions can cause stress and anxiety in their animals and lead to escape attempts. From now through July 4, Santa Barbara Humane is...
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Pandemic puppies' adopted during COVID-19 lockdowns are suffering stress and separation anxiety now their owners' are returning to offices, study finds

Puppies adopted by Americans working from home throughout the pandemic are suffering from stress and anxiety as their owners return to work, a study says. A team from Auburn University found these 'pandemic puppies' are fearful during encounters with other dogs and humans because they spent so much of their early lives cooped up inside.
AnimalsTelegraph

Puppies can communicate with humans from birth, study finds

Puppies are able to communicate with people from birth and need no training or practice to understand what their owner is saying, a study has found, in yet more proof that dogs really are man’s best friend. The findings reveal that dogs are born with an innate ability to understand...
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Stray dog inspires humane trapping program

ANDERSON − For three months, paws were on the loose in Madison County. Finally, in early June, excitement swept the community after a hungry stray dog was successfully rescued from the streets. The stray dog, Kate, roamed neighborhoods in Anderson, Daleville and Middletown until a professional humane trapper from Indianapolis,...