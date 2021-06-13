Purina Sponsorship for Human-Animal Bond Studies Program Invites Researchers to Investigate the Healing Power of Dogs and Cats

You may think your cat has a unique personality but a new study has identified just five types of relationships that cat owners have with their beloved felines.Researchers from the University of Lincoln examined the behaviour of thousands of pet cats to understand what it says about their relationship with their owner.Although many cat owners may feel their pets are aloof and disinterested in them, the study suggests that your relationship depends on how emotionally invested you are in your pet as well as each cat’s individual personality traits.Data from 1,994 respondents to a questionnaire developed by the researchers was...