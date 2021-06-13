Cancel
Health Services

Caring for rural women: UW doctor completes nation's first rural OB-GYN residency

By DAVID WAHLBERG
La Crosse Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Dr. Laura McDowell finishes her obstetrics and gynecology training at UW Health this month, she will be the first person in the country to complete such a residency program focused on caring for women in rural areas. With a nationwide shortage of OB-GYNs and many rural hospitals in Wisconsin...

lacrossetribune.com
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
