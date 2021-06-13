Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson open to playing for several different teams

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly wants to play in Denver next season according to ex-teammate and current Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson. But one NFL insider downplayed the latest development this week. Jackson spilled the beans on Watson's intentions this month, revealed that he had recently spoken with the embattled signal caller and it was made clear to him that Denver is the desired landing spot.

247sports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Rich Eisen Show#The Miami Dolphins#Espn#Sportsnaut#Nbc Sports Nfl#Teams#Eagles#Pro Football Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Deshaun Watson-to-Eagles rumors take intriguing new turn

The Deshaun Watson situation in Houston is a messy, unpleasant tangle of lawsuits against the Texans quarterback, moral quagmires for rival owners and general managers, and the on-the-field aspect of football. One of the Washington Football Team's division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, have repeatedly been tied to Watson as one...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Kareem Jackson spills the beans on where Deshaun Watson wants to play in 2021

Where will Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson play in 2021?. That is one of the biggest remaining questions that still needs to be answered before the start of the 2021 campaign and Denver Broncos CB Kareem Jackson believes he has that answer. According to Jackson, who recently joined Aqib Talib...
NFL247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Potential blockbuster proposal for Denver Broncos

It's abundantly clear there's interest in Deshaun Watson from the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans may have no other option to trade him ahead of the 2021 season to a franchise offering up a wealth of trade value for the star quarterback. Denver is one of several different reams that Watson is reportedly willing to play for this fall and the Broncos have the assets to make a move, per NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha.
NFLdawsoncountyjournal.com

Broncos Mailbag: Why not trade for Deshaun Watson instead of Aaron Rodgers?

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the offseason. Submit questions to Ryan here. I keep hearing reporters say it doesn’t matter to Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst if they trade Aaron Rodgers now or wait until March 2022 because their compensation will be 2022 draft picks. There is the factor of possibly more teams other than the Raiders and Broncos joining the bidding because of things changing with their quarterback situations. I get that. What I’m not hearing, because of Rodgers’ age, is you just lost another year with him and I would now pay less for him next year than I would this year. Thoughts?
NFLYardbarker

Attorney Tony Buzbee offers update in Deshaun Watson case

There has been very little information recently regarding the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson, but the attorney representing the alleged victims provided an update this week. Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the massage therapists who have filed lawsuits against Watson, said in an Instagram post on Thursday that his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson and 3 more unknowns in ’21

When it comes to the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson and other aspects of the 2021 roster, the simple answer is there really aren’t any concrete answers just quite yet, especially when it comes to the Texans quarterback position. Though it seems quite likely Watson won’t be wearing the No. 4...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Would fans rather have Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet after the Packers beat the Texans 28-26 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
NFLclemsonjunkies.com

Former Deshaun Watson Teammate Claims Quarterback Wants to be in Denver

According to Watson’s former Texans teammate Kareem Jackson, who is now with Denver, the former Clemson quarterback would like to be a Bronco. In an interview with former NFL star Aqib Talib, Jackson said Watson told him that flat out. “All he’s been telling me is like ‘look, just tell...
NFL247Sports

Texans assistant Tim Kelly touches on Deshaun Watson, Houston's QB situation

The Houston Texans are in wait-and-see mode relating to franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault from multiple women. Mandatory minicamp is this week and Watson, who has demanded a trade, is a no-show. “Going through the past couple of weeks has been really good working with the...
NFLBeaumont Enterprise

Texans cancel minicamp, save Deshaun Watson $93,000 in fines

If Deshaun Watson skipped Texans’ minicamp next week – which he undoubtedly would have – he would have had to pay $93,085 in fines. He can keep that money in the bank account for now, because on Wednesday, the Texans announced they were cancelling next week’s three-day minicamp. Texans coach...
NFLhoustonnewmedia.org

Texans rumors: Deshaun Watson wants to play for Broncos

Source: https://torotimes.com/2021/06/09/texans-rumors-deshaun-watson-broncos/ Author: Peter Panacy at Toro Times. According to one of his former teammates, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to jump ship and land with the Broncos in 2021. We’ve known for some time Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out. And while his off-field legal proceedings have quieted down a bit, the speculation and wonder about where he’ll take snaps in […]
NFLchatsports.com

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson wants to join Denver Broncos, ex-teammate says

Deshaun Watson, who had requested a trade from the Houston Texans prior to multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior being filed against the quarterback, wants to join the Denver Broncos, former teammate Kareem Jackson said on a podcast. "I've got a great relationship with Deshaun," Jackson, who plays...
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

John Mcclain: Texans focus on quarterbacks who are here, not Deshaun Watson

Jun. 8—If the Texans follow the lead of other NFL teams and elect to cancel next week's minicamp, quarterback Deshaun Watson would avoid paying $93,085 in fines. Indianapolis and Philadelphia announced last month they would not have the traditional three-day minicamp — the only part of the offseason program that's mandatory. If the Texans join the Colts and Eagles, Watson wouldn't have to pay fines of $15,515 for the first day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third.
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Former teammate says Deshaun Watson wants to join him on new team

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has made it clear that he doesn't want to play for the Houston Texans again, and according to one former teammate, he has his heart set on a certain destination. Former Houston teammate Kareem Jackson has played for the Denver Broncos over the last two seaso (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY) Read Update »