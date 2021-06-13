Report: Deshaun Watson open to playing for several different teams
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly wants to play in Denver next season according to ex-teammate and current Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson. But one NFL insider downplayed the latest development this week. Jackson spilled the beans on Watson's intentions this month, revealed that he had recently spoken with the embattled signal caller and it was made clear to him that Denver is the desired landing spot.247sports.com