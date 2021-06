Regarding the editorial “After refusing Medicaid expansion, Missouri Republicans now endanger the whole program.” (June 10): The Missouri Legislature rejected funding for Medicaid expansion against the wishes of voters, citing financial concerns; however, these concerns are not grounded in fact. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s budget, the proposed $130 million for Medicaid expansion amounts to just $20 in additional spending per Missourian. In 2019, the Center for Health Economics and Policy at Washington University projected that the actual cost would likely be far lower, stating “expansion of Medicaid in Missouri is close to budget neutrality and actually has an estimated savings of $39 million.” This is because the federal government’s cost matching ratio will rise to 90% from 65% should expansion take place.