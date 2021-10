Steelers rookie running back, Najee Harris, has quickly proven why the Steelers deemed him worthy of a first round draft selection. The talent is obvious even when the offensive line struggled most early this season. The kid has a litany of moves and some of the best vision I have ever seen from a running back. He also has power unseen from a Steelers running back since Jerome Bettis. His combination of talents make him one of the best backs in the NFL despite his young age.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO