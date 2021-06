The annual Agronomy Field Tour at the Southern Research and Outreach Center (SROC) at Waseca is coming up Tuesday. It will be held virtually again this year due to some of the restrictions of the University of Minnesota about in person meetings. You do have to pre-register to get the zoom link and you can do that on the SROC website. There is no charge for watching the Agronomy Field tour but any donations would be welcomed. They will be used to find additional activities and research at SROC.