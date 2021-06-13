Burn Fat and Build Muscle With This 1-Week Weightlifting Workout Plan

If you want to start lifting weights more often but have no idea what to do in the gym, we've got you covered. We've created this one-week weightlifting plan that's suitable for all levels, so grab your dumbbells, your water, and a towel, and get ready to start! For maximal muscle growth and fat loss, we suggest following this program for four weeks. After that, start to increase your weights and graduate to tougher movements so you can keep challenging yourself.