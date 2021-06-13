AGAINST DOMINANT SIXERS, HAWKS HAVE BEEN REDUCED TO PRAYER

In a do-or-die Sport 7 in hostile territory, the Hawks possible deliberate to lean on their do-it-all level guard Trae Younger to information them into the convention finals.The celebrity guard couldn’t discover his rhythm all evening. Because of Kevin Huerter, although, it did not matter.Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 factors on 10-for-18 taking pictures as Atlanta took down the 76ers, 103-96, in Sunday evening’s Sport 7. The win propels the Hawks to the Japanese Convention Finals for the primary time since 2015.Younger had a horrendous taking pictures evening, going 5-for-23 from the sector and 2-for-11 on three-point makes an attempt, however completed with 21 factors and 10 assists. Danilo Gallinari had 17 factors off the bench, whereas ahead John Collins scored 14 factors with 16 rebounds.Neither aspect ever discovered its groove offensively. The Hawks shot 7-for-27 on three-pointers (25.9%), whereas Philadelphia was 9-for-28 (32.1%) with 17 turnovers. The sport went back-and-forth your entire evening, with no lead reaching greater than seven factors.Sixers heart Joel Embiid led the cost for Philadelphia as soon as once more, scoring 31 factors with 11 rebounds, although he additionally had a team-high eight turnovers. Tobias Harris added 24 factors and 14 rebounds, whereas Seth Curry scored 16 on 6-for-10 taking pictures.Level guard Ben Simmons struggled once more, scoring simply 5 factors on 4 shot makes an attempt. He additionally added 13 assists and eight rebounds, and didn’t try a free throw till the sport’s ultimate two minutes.For the sequence, Simmons tried solely three subject objectives within the fourth quarter, together with his final shot within the ultimate interval coming in Sport three.The Hawks transfer on to face the Bucks within the convention finals. The Hawks haven’t appeared within the NBA Finals since 1958, when the crew was in St. Louis. The Bucks, in the meantime, final made it to the NBA Finals in 1974.Extra NBA Playoffs Protection: