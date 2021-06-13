Cancel
AGAINST DOMINANT SIXERS, HAWKS HAVE BEEN REDUCED TO PRAYER

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers have crushed the Hawks in the last two and a half games, winning games 2 and 3 in beatdowns after rallying in game 1 from a 26-point deficit to lose by 4. It is obvious to anyone with eyes that the Sixers are too physical and play the kind of suffocating defense that makes the Hawks a sure loser.

fastphillysports.com
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers have simple yet vital adjustments to make in Game 2 vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers made a manic comeback in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, as they won the fourth quarter 41-29, but it wasn’t enough to make up for their first-half effort. The Hawks took full control early with 74 first-half points, and hung on to win 128-124.
NBAnbnews24.com

NBA playoffs: Kevin Huerter’s big night leads Hawks past 76ers in Game 7

In a do-or-die Sport 7 in hostile territory, the Hawks possible deliberate to lean on their do-it-all level guard Trae Younger to information them into the convention finals.The celebrity guard couldn’t discover his rhythm all evening. Because of Kevin Huerter, although, it did not matter.Huerter scored a playoff career-high 27 factors on 10-for-18 taking pictures as Atlanta took down the 76ers, 103-96, in Sunday evening’s Sport 7. The win propels the Hawks to the Japanese Convention Finals for the primary time since 2015.Younger had a horrendous taking pictures evening, going 5-for-23 from the sector and 2-for-11 on three-point makes an attempt, however completed with 21 factors and 10 assists. Danilo Gallinari had 17 factors off the bench, whereas ahead John Collins scored 14 factors with 16 rebounds.Neither aspect ever discovered its groove offensively. The Hawks shot 7-for-27 on three-pointers (25.9%), whereas Philadelphia was 9-for-28 (32.1%) with 17 turnovers. The sport went back-and-forth your entire evening, with no lead reaching greater than seven factors.Sixers heart Joel Embiid led the cost for Philadelphia as soon as once more, scoring 31 factors with 11 rebounds, although he additionally had a team-high eight turnovers. Tobias Harris added 24 factors and 14 rebounds, whereas Seth Curry scored 16 on 6-for-10 taking pictures.Level guard Ben Simmons struggled once more, scoring simply 5 factors on 4 shot makes an attempt. He additionally added 13 assists and eight rebounds, and didn’t try a free throw till the sport’s ultimate two minutes.For the sequence, Simmons tried solely three subject objectives within the fourth quarter, together with his final shot within the ultimate interval coming in Sport three.The Hawks transfer on to face the Bucks within the convention finals. The Hawks haven’t appeared within the NBA Finals since 1958, when the crew was in St. Louis. The Bucks, in the meantime, final made it to the NBA Finals in 1974.Extra NBA Playoffs Protection:
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers-Hawks Game 1, a game to forget

Joel Embiid, Danny Green, Sixers Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 at the Wells Fargo Center. In Sunday’s 1 PM matinee, Trae Young was magical, finishing with 35 points on 11-for-23 shooting and tallying 10 assists. Atlanta lit it up from deep all afternoon, going 42.6 percent from beyond the arc on 20-for-47 shooting as a team.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers strike back in Game 2 vs. Hawks

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks was quite an interesting game. The 76ers, being 29-7 at home, were supposed to make a statement by winning the first game against the Hawks. But things didn’t quite go as planned. The Hawks came into the Wells Fargo Center and put on a shooting clinic, hitting 20 threes and shooting 51.2 percent from the field. After that game, the question became apparent: what happened to the Sixers tonight? Was it the coaching staff? Was it Ben Simmons not hitting free throws?
NBAfastphillysports.com

SHAKE RATTLES AND JOJO BATTLES — SIXERS BURY THE HAWKS!

Shake Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points, and Joel Embiid exploded for 40 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Sixers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2 and even the Eastern Conference semifinal. Game 3 is Friday in Atlanta. “It really shows what the playoffs is...
NBALas Cruces Sun-News

Opinion: Sixers' win in Game 3 exposes gap young Hawks still have to close

ATLANTA — In retrospect, the contours of this Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks probably revealed themselves near the end of Game 1. Though Atlanta desperately held on for the win, the 76ers’ frenzied fourth-quarter comeback had both unlocked some options for how they...
NBAThe Decatur Daily

Hawks still confident despite Embiid's dominance

ATLANTA — The Hawks return to Atlanta beaming with confidence in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers despite their inability to slow down, much less stop, Joel Embiid. The 76ers big man has scored 79 points in the first two games at Philadelphia to open the series,...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Dominates in Sixers' Game 2 Win Over Atlanta Hawks

After an unexpected loss to open up the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks at home on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday to try and even the series at one. Despite losing the first game, the Sixers put up an aggressive fight...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Sixers' Danny Green likely to miss Game 4 against Hawks with calf injury

76ers‘ shooting guard Danny Green is unlikely to play in Monday’s Game 4 against the Hawks, writes Kurt Helin of NBC Sports NBA. Green left Game 3 less than four minutes into the game, limping to the locker room with an apparent calf strain and returning later in a walking boot. Green is set to receive an MRI today, but head coach Doc Rivers isn’t optimistic about his chances of being ready for Game Four.
NBAArkansas Online

Embiid-led Sixers trounce Hawks to grab advantage

ATLANTA -- Joel Embiid kept taking falls. He also kept rising to his feet. Nothing was going to take Philadelphia's big center off the court with the playoff series lead on the line. Embiid scored 27 points and the 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers head to the A with momentum for Game 3 against the Hawks

Joel Embiid didn’t win the Most Valuable Player Award. That’s okay. I can live with that. Ben Simmons didn’t win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. That’s okay. I can live with that, too. The Philadelphia 76ers are down 0-2 to the Atlanta Hawks in their Eastern Conference Semifinal...
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Sixers: Doc Rivers’ bench rotation could be difference maker again in Game 3 against Hawks

Some of Doc Rivers’ personnel decisions in Game 2 seemed a bit surprising, given the circumstances. For instance, why did Rivers put Furkan Korkmaz back into Tuesday’s playoff contest against the Atlanta Hawks late in the third quarter of a three-point contest the 76ers had to win to even the series? Korkmaz had missed all three of his first-half shots, two of which failed to hit the rim, and is not known for his defense.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks have been hot at home, and look to keep that going vs. 76ers

The Hawks have been here before, not that long ago. Returning home for games 3 and 4 of a playoff series after escaping with a narrow win in Game 1 and losing Game 2 on road. The opponent is quite different this time, as they welcome No. 1-seed Philadelphia to Atlanta, with the series tied 1-1. But the No. 5-seed Hawks will try to do the same thing they did in their first-round matchup with the No. 4-seed Knicks — continue dominating on their home turf.
NBApennbets.com

With Embiid Dominating And Nets Hobbled, Why Aren’t The Sixers’ Odds Improving?

As they enter Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks Monday night, it suddenly feels like all the shots are falling for the 76ers. Literally, the shots have been falling — they hit on 58.2% from the field and 47.6% from deep in Game 3, with 52.9% and 46.2% splits in Game 2, not bad for a team that shot 47.6% overall and 37.4% on three-pointers during the regular season.
NBAchatsports.com

Joel Embiid Leads The Way As Sixers Smoke Hawks

The Sixers took back home-field advantage after a convincing win over the Hawks led by MVP snub Joel “The Process” Embiid. If the Sixers were going to go up 2-1 in this series, it was clear they would need to approach this game with the same level of intensity that led them to a Game Two victory. The team did a very good job of this in the first quarter, and, unlike in Game Two, the Sixers’ bench came alive early.
NBABlazer's Edge

Chat Hawks-Sixers, Suns-Nuggets Here!

Another exciting evening of NBA Playoffs Basketball is ahead, with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets in play. This is your place to chat and/or comment about it with fellow Blazer’s Edge Readers. Here is the schedule and TV information. Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks. 4:30...