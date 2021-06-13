Cancel
Waseca, MN

SROC Weekly Weather and Crop Update HOT and DRY

By Jerry Groskreutz
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 9 days ago
Today I finally had time to read the Weekly Weather and Crop Update from the Southern Research and Outreach Center at Waseca. I guess I thought I had a pretty good idea what it was going to say, hot and dry. Normally hot air is very dry which means no rain and that was the case last week. No rain and average would be 1.24 inches. On the positive side we did accumulate 186 growing degree units which was 60 percent above normal. Since May 1, we have received 559 growing degree units.

