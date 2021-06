Entrepreneur | Bootstrapped to €3M ARR in just 1year | Founder of Worlds safest software for LinkedIn Automation Expandi.io | Vegan | Father. Automation is the next big thing in marketing. In 2019, 75% of the marketers surveyed by Social Media Today were using automation tools. In today’s tech-dominated environment, this makes a lot of sense — software can help us do things quicker and cheaper, and it can reduce the element of human error. Whether you’re using a tool for social media analytics, customer service or any other branch of digital marketing, automation can likely make things much easier.