Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken

By Jennifer Fishkind
princesspinkygirl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Slow Cooker Chicken Teriyaki– When it comes to slow cooker chicken recipes, there’s nothing that tastes better than juicy chicken breasts simmered in a thick, sticky sauce. The sweet and savory Asian flavors that we blend into our shredded chicken create a delicious, satisfying, and super easy-to-make crockpot dinner. And when served over rice, it becomes a complete meal the whole family will love.

princesspinkygirl.com
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Breasts#Chicken Meat#Hot Chicken#Chicken Dinner#Food Drink#Amazon#Asian#Crock#Chinese#Scallions
