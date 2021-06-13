Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken
Slow Cooker Chicken Teriyaki– When it comes to slow cooker chicken recipes, there's nothing that tastes better than juicy chicken breasts simmered in a thick, sticky sauce. The sweet and savory Asian flavors that we blend into our shredded chicken create a delicious, satisfying, and super easy-to-make crockpot dinner. And when served over rice, it becomes a complete meal the whole family will love.