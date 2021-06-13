Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken

Happy Wednesday guys! Hope the sun is shining in your part of the world too. We have finally stepped into summer territory and my mood has lifted, as if by magic. I try to sneak out to the garden (aka jungle!! weeds are taking over the back again) as much as I can although this week is pretty hectic so swinging in my hammock has to wait while I sort stuff out. I brought lots of stuff from my London flat, which is now cluttering our living space, there is lots of washing to be done and lots of test cooking to do too. No rest for the wicked 😉