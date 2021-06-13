One man dead, another arrested in fatal Kentucky motorcycle crash

One man is dead and another has been arrested in a fatal motorcycle wreck on Kentucky Highway 1376.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash that happened Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Domonic Edward Sanchez, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a Chevy Silverado 6 miles north of London shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the Silverado, Ronnie Davis, 54, reportedly fled the scene of the crash and was located by an off-duty deputy with assistance from London city police in London city limits in a Chevrolet Impala.

Davis received minor injuries from the crash but his injuries did not require medical attention.

Davis was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident; and driving on DUI suspended license – first offense.