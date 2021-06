Tripboba.com - Do you need to present your project to your boss/team/clients? Then, you might like to use Google Slides to help you. Google Slides is a free service tool provided by Google. This is an alternative if you do not want to use Ms PowerPoint. Google Slides is relatively easy to use. Everyone is welcome to use the service as long as they have a Google account. Just sign in using your Google account and you are good to go.