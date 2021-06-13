NHL Playoffs Prediction: Tampa Bay Lightning versus New York Islanders

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning: ROUND 3, GAME 5. Throughout the first four games of this semifinal series, both sides have rolled out the same starting rosters in each game. The same players, the same lines, and the same goaltenders. There has been some slight tinkering throughout the games with combinations either due to players getting banged up or the coaches trying to shake things up. For instance, Barry Trotz moved Kyle Palmieri up to the Mat Barzal line in Game Four and it paid off with a goal.