NHL Playoffs Prediction: Tampa Bay Lightning versus New York Islanders
The New York Islanders versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for round three as the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs continue. Game 1 is today in Tampa and will start at 3 PM ET. Before I get into my semifinals preview and prediction, here’s where I stand after two rounds. I am a humble 4-8, so don’t go to Las Vegas with my picks this season. With that being said, I did correctly select the Lightning beating the Hurricanes.www.thedailygoalhorn.com