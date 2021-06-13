Cancel
Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein wanting to re-sign is a relief

By Write For Us
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, it was reported that Spanish club Barcelona was set to be targeting current Cleveland Cavaliers big Isaiah Hartenstein as a potential free agency target. Hartenstein did not show interest in having intent himself of pursuing that possibility, but in the event he would end up declining his $1.8 million player option and could reportedly an “NBA out,” it was understandable that he could maybe entertain playing overseas.

kingjamesgospel.com
