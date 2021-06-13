Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein wanting to re-sign is a relief
Earlier this week, it was reported that Spanish club Barcelona was set to be targeting current Cleveland Cavaliers big Isaiah Hartenstein as a potential free agency target. Hartenstein did not show interest in having intent himself of pursuing that possibility, but in the event he would end up declining his $1.8 million player option and could reportedly an “NBA out,” it was understandable that he could maybe entertain playing overseas.kingjamesgospel.com