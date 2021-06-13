Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein wanting to re-sign is a relief

The folks at the NBA Analysis Network have a rough Collin Sexton to the Knicks trade. If the Cavs trade Collin Sexton, it better be for more than this trade we’re about to talk about. The rumors of Sexton’s trade availability have been running around for some time. The rumor essentially states that the Cavaliers don’t feel Sexton is a max-money guy and many agree with that assessment. That doesn’t mean Sexton is terrible but he’s not a player who can lead you to wins if you pay him top money. So when the NBA Analysis Network decided to look at a trade scenario with Sexton and the Knicks, they went the opposite direction with their evaluation of the young guard.