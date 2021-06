He US Space Force has launched a new special military satellite into orbit. It was designed and made in a year. Satellite Odyssey has been launched by the Secret, Special Projects Unit of the Space Force. News reports say it was fitted with a Northrop Grumman Pegasus rocket under a Stargazer L-1011 carrier jet and launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base and is the first mission of the Space Force to be launched in such a short time.