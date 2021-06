When you first see Houston High School class of 2024 Jamarcus Hall in person, he definitely passes the looks test as far as how you want your defensive linemen to look like. He is 6-5 tall, weighs 296 pounds, has great length, wide shoulders and big hands. Mississippi State's Mike Leach and his staff had their first chance to look at Hall this past weekend at their June 11th camp. And they liked him so much that Leach offered him immediately after the camp. Hall was very excited about the offer.