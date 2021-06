An “achievement gap” is a term usually given to describe the observed disparities in academic performance on racial/ethnic and socioeconomic grounds. I am the African American daughter of two college-educated parents living in one household. I was identified as gifted in kindergarten. I have attended schools for the gifted and talented from elementary to high school. Yet, even with choice grades and high-test scores, I was denied my first and second choice of a middle school magnet program. Programs that my classmates, whose grades were no better than mine and, in some cases, worse than mine were accepted.