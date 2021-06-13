Cancel
This is who Edna Mahan was and how her dream of a reformist prison died | Opinion

The reputation of the scandal-ridden Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women has departed significantly from the rehabilitative ideals and practices of the notable superintendent named for the prison. Considered a progressive advocate for women before and throughout her tenure as a correctional administrator, Edna Mahan’s impressive record of reforming women offenders is a stark contrast to present-day reports of staff misconduct, violations of departmental policies, and human rights abuses against its residents.

