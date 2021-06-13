Want to End Gun Violence? We Need Women at the Table

On Thursday, October 21, Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president emeritus of The Task Force for Global Health, founding director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and former assistant surgeon general will open the forum. He will be followed by a panel of several Atlanta mayoral candidates moderated by Kevin Riley, Managing Editor of the AJC, & Rose Scott, awarding winner host on WABE.Rosenberg will address how taking a scientific approach to gun violence “can guide our efforts to reduce shootings and create safer homes, streets, schools and safer communities for everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity,” as the Editorial he co-authored in the AJC noted. He will discuss how enlisting the public health system can help stem the recent spike in gun deaths. Rose Scott & Kevin Riley, the moderators, will then lead the candidates through a discussion of their plans to address the terrible blight that gun violence has caused in our community.The forum will be held in the sanctuary of St. Luke’s, Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5:00 PM. We invite the entire beloved community of Atlanta to join us either in person or virtually – if you plan to come the St. Luke’s, you must be vaccinated and wear a mask so we can ensure the safety of all. Please register so we know how many to expect for each gathering.Feel free to share this with anyone you think may be interested.

