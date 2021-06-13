Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Hungary vs Portugal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopes are high in the Portugal camp as they get set to kick off their defence of the European Championship in Budapest. But it will be a wildly different Portugal team to the one who went all the way in 2016. The emergence of a *cliche warning* golden generation leaves Fernando Santos with the right kind of selection headache heading into the big kick-off, and it's one he'll have to get right - especially with France and Germany waiting around the corner.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Attila Szalai
Person
William Carvalho
Person
Willi Orban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Live Tv#Itv#Var#Selecaoportugal#Lovrencsics#Nagy Schafer#Patricio Cancelo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerCBS Sports

Colombia vs. Argentina: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Argentina hopes to bounce back from the draw against Chile when they visit Colombia Tuesday in World Cup qualifying. The hosts are flying high after a brilliant 3-0 win at Peru that boosted their qualifying campaign, doing it without James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. Argentina enter in second place with a 3-2-0 record, while Colombia are in sixth with a 2-1-2 mark.
UEFA90min.com

Euro 2020: England vs Croatia - Preview, TV Telecast in India, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News and Prediction

England get their EURO 2020 campaign underway with a home game at Wembley Stadium against Group D rivals Croatia on Sunday. The two teams, separated by exactly 10 places in the FIFA Rankings will be taking on each other for the 11th time across all competitions, including friendlies. The Three Lions lead 5-3 in the head-to-head record and two games between the two sides have ended in stalemates.
UEFAUEFA

Croatia vs Czech Republic UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Czech Republic take on Croatia in UEFA EURO 2020 Group D in Glasgow on Friday 18 June at 18:00 CET. These sides experienced different fates on Matchday 1, with Croatia narrowly beaten by England in London and the Czech Republic striding past Scotland to sit top of the section. The Czechs, and two-goal hero Patrik Schick in particular, will be happy to return to Hampden Park, the scene of their opening victory, knowing a second Glasgow win would ensure a round of 16 spot. However, Croatia are unbeaten in three previous meetings (W1 D2) and will be aiming to keep it that way.
SportsPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch Argentina vs. Paraguay (6/21/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 3

Argentina takes on Paraguay in Round 3 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estadio Nacional de Brasília on Monday, June 21 (6/21/2021). Argentina vs. Paraguay is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 3 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and TUDN (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Switzerland vs Turkey live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Switzerland and Turkey battle it out for the prospect of likely advancing in Euro 2020 as Group A’s third-placed side.Åenol GüneÅ’ side have been poor so far and were thoroughly outplayed by Wales last time out.While Vladimir PetkoviÄ’s side have not been much better and took a beating at the hands of Italy last time out. Though they did show glimpses of potential early on against Wales to secure a point, meaning they have the edge here and victory will likely help them to advance to the last 16.Follow LIVE: Switzerland vs Turkey - Euro 2020 team news, line-ups...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Finland vs Belgium: Predicted lineups for Euro 2020 group stage clash

Belgium go up against Finland in their final group stage game of Euro 2020 on Monday, as they aim to continue their perfect start to the tournament. Having won each of their opening two games of Euro 2020, Belgium go into their Group B finale against Finland with qualification for the round of 16 already in the bag. The Red Devils only need a point to finish top of the group, and will want to continue their impressive run of form.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Andriy Shevchenko - Ballon d'Or winner but world-class manager?

Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. "I remember all the games with him," says Oleksiy Byelik, a...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Italy v Wales live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Italy v Wales live stream, ITV, Sunday 20 June, 5pm BST. Italy will be looking to make it nine points from nine when they face Wales in their final Group A game on Sunday. Roberto Mancini’s men have arguably been the most impressive performers of Euro 2020 to date, with a pair of 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland. Much has been made of their opponents’ shortcomings in those matches, but that was in large part because of Italy’s fantastic displays.
Soccermelodyinter.com

Jordi Alba bemoans luckless Spain after 1-1 Poland draw

Spain interim captain Jordi Alba has called for calm following their 1-1 Euro 2020 Group E draw with Poland. La Roja struggled to hit top form at the Estadio de La Cartuja despite Alvaro Morata giving them a deserved first half lead in Andalucia. Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski headed...