Hungary vs Portugal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Hopes are high in the Portugal camp as they get set to kick off their defence of the European Championship in Budapest. But it will be a wildly different Portugal team to the one who went all the way in 2016. The emergence of a *cliche warning* golden generation leaves Fernando Santos with the right kind of selection headache heading into the big kick-off, and it's one he'll have to get right - especially with France and Germany waiting around the corner.www.90min.com