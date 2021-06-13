Hungary vs Portugal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Switzerland and Turkey battle it out for the prospect of likely advancing in Euro 2020 as Group A’s third-placed side.Åenol GüneÅ’ side have been poor so far and were thoroughly outplayed by Wales last time out.While Vladimir PetkoviÄ’s side have not been much better and took a beating at the hands of Italy last time out. Though they did show glimpses of potential early on against Wales to secure a point, meaning they have the edge here and victory will likely help them to advance to the last 16.Follow LIVE: Switzerland vs Turkey - Euro 2020 team news, line-ups...