SPECIAL SONG: Congrats to Luke Combs — his song “Forever After All” is spending its second week at the top of the country music airplay chart. Along with being the 11th No. 1 in his career, Luke will remember this song for another special reason: “‘Forever After All’ is the first song that I wrote in my house in Tennessee.” Luke shares that “Forever After All” has a connection to other songs of his. “I wrote it with Rob Williford and Drew Parker … and we knew how much we loved it and how much we thought people would like it. It’s just kind of a continuance of that love story that you’ve heard in ‘Beautiful Crazy’ and ‘Better Together.’” The music video for the No. 1 hit is also a very personal project for Luke as it features footage of his wedding to his wife, Nicole.