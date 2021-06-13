Lumina Magazine Template for Adobe InDesign
Check out Lumina, a fully customizable magazine template made for use in Adobe InDesign. The Lumina magazine template was designed by Adobe Stock contributor @GraphicArtist. Created in the standard size of A4, it comes with 30 fully customizable pages. The template is completely print-ready but you can export the magazine as a PDF file to send it via email to customers or business partners. The sample text is for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can easily add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.weandthecolor.com