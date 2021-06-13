Cancel
Lumina Magazine Template for Adobe InDesign

weandthecolor.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out Lumina, a fully customizable magazine template made for use in Adobe InDesign. The Lumina magazine template was designed by Adobe Stock contributor @GraphicArtist. Created in the standard size of A4, it comes with 30 fully customizable pages. The template is completely print-ready but you can export the magazine as a PDF file to send it via email to customers or business partners. The sample text is for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can easily add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.

weandthecolor.com
#Adobe Indesign#Adobe Creative Cloud#Lumina Magazine Template#Adobe Indesign#Adobe Stock#Graphicartist#A4#Pdf
Computersweandthecolor.com

Geometric Lines Poster Template for Adobe Illustrator

Check out this beautifully designed and fully customizable poster template. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @blackcatstudio, this A4 poster template includes two design options that work quite well together. The design is based on colorful geometric lines. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. With just a few simple clicks, you can add your own text or images in seconds.
SoftwareNeowin

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2021.005.20048

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC software is the free, trusted standard for viewing, printing, signing, and annotating PDFs. Its the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. It’s connected to Adobe Document Cloud – so you can work with PDFs on computers and mobile devices.
Technologycmscritic.com

Adobe Business Catalyst

2013 People's Choice Winner for Best Website Builder. It's no surprise that website builders are so popular. Millions upon millions of people choose them every day to build amazing portfolio websites, online stores, company websites, and personal blogs and with the number of people using them, the developers have had to work hard to add functionality to keep up with demand. This year, we had a number of excellent products in the mix for Best... Read More →
SoftwareEngadget

Adobe optimizes Illustrator, InDesign and Lightroom Classic for M1 Macs

Adobe is today launching M1 native versions of Illustrator, InDesign and Lightroom Classic as part of a raft of Creative Cloud updates. The new launch bundles in a bunch of quality of life tweaks to a number of applications, many of which will delight regular users. But the highlight of the news is the arrival of these M1-native editions which, Adobe says, offer enormous performance gains.
Cell Phonesfastcapital360.com

Top 10 Effective Introduction Email Templates

Need to write an effective professional introduction email? Try these 10 introduction email templates for pretty much any small business occasion. We’ll explain what to include in a formal introduction email, along with sample templates for introducing a business, company, client, product or service and for handling other everyday situations.
Softwarethurrott.com

Adobe Illustrator and InDesign Go Native on Apple Silicon

Adobe announced today that it has successfully ported Illustrator and InDesign to Apple Silicon for native compatibility with M1-based Macs. “With so many designers around the world relying on Illustrator and InDesign every day to help them create and express themselves, we know speed and performance are key,” Adobe’s Jasmine Whitaker notes. “With the launch of Apple’s new line of Macs and Macbooks, running on the [Apple] Silicon M1 chip, we made it a top priority to optimize all Creative Cloud apps—Illustrator and InDesign included—to run seamlessly in this new environment.”
SoftwarePhotofocus

A quick look at Luminar Templates

Looking to add that little “special something” to your images that is yours alone? Templates can help you on your way. LuminarAI comes equipped with Templates to get you started on your image workflow. With a couple clicks you can get a peek at how something might look with certain settings. It can do a lot of heavy lifting in your processing. Or, it can add a signature look to your images.
Applejustcreative.com

25+ Free Branding Templates and Mockups

Hello, friends. Below is a collected roundup of free branding mockups and templates, full of different categories and styles. They all come in several formats such as PSD, AI, ID, and their styles go from photorealistic to minimalistic and fashionable. All of them were curated recently and are ready to download. Remember to share with your friends!
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Cool Angular Material Admin Dashboard Templates

Speaking about frameworks for making web applications, we must consider worldwide known Angular, which goes in two different versions — Angular or AngularJS. AngularJS was built in 2009 and using it will show you, how data changes in JavaScript can automatically be shown on the UI. AngularJS also makes it possible to create reusable and separated code. Angular 4 was created in 2016, the coding became faster, so their developers decided to build a new framework, which was based on TypeScript and has standard directives, used differently.
Computerscreativepro.com

InDesign How-to: Anchor an Icon Automatically

In this InDesign how-to video, Chad Chelius shows how to anchor an icon to a specific word any time it appears in a specific paragraph style. The “Three Minutes Max” tip uses and object style and a simple GREP expression in Find/Change to automate what would otherwise be a time-consuming task.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

From Gamers Magazine

Thank you From Gamers Magazine (published by Guidefall) for sending us a digital copy to review!. From Gamers Magazine was successfully Kickstarted in April of 2021 and the inaugural issue was released in May and physically shipped out in June. The funds received from the Kickstarter cover the costs of making two issues and the next one is set to release later this year.
Computersthemedev.net

Best WooCommerce Builder to design beautiful woocommece templates

If you are considering launching an online store, you’ll be presented with many software options for building out your storefront. These choices, while initially will feel like a windfall, can quickly feel overwhelming due to the multitude of ecommerce options available. Today I’d like to walk through one very popular...
SoftwarePosted by
TechSpot

Top Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop

While many professionals swear by Adobe’s photo editing tools, others find it a bit overkill, either in terms of usability and interface or price. Ever since Adobe moved to a subscription model, it can cost between $10 and $20 per month to use Photoshop or Adobe's other photo editing apps. And like other subscription services, you don’t get to keep the software, so if you want to edit a .PSD you created after your subscription ends, you’ll have to re-up.
Computerscreativepro.com

InDesign How-To: Get Quick Access to Panels and Options

In this InDesign video, Bart Van de Wiele reveals InDesign’s secret key to accessing panels and options: The Alt or Option key! He shows how using this little modifier key makes it easy to get right to the proper preference or dialog box for entering options. New videos every other...
Jobselearningindustry.com

5-Phase New Employee Onboarding Checklist Template

How To Make A New Employee Onboarding Checklist - Your All-In-One Template. One goal of onboarding is to get new employees comfortable and feeling like they’re part of your company’s culture from the moment they sign their offer letter, because that’s when their onboarding experience truly starts. You probably already have a checklist of things you need to do. Now let’s take that to the next level.
TechnologyThe Sweet Setup

Plugins, URL Schemes, and Templates with Obsidian, and More

Here are the things we published this week and last. You can also stay up-to-date by following us on Twitter and RSS. Also, we have a weekly email newsletter that sums up all the new and cool things published to the site. If you like to stay up-to-date via email, then you should sign up here.
Computersmacbed.com

Adobe Animate 2021 v21.0.7

Animate CC 2021 (was Flash CC) lets you share work directly from within the application and get access to new features the moment they’re released. Your entire creative world, together in one place. Work faster than ever before with a 64-bit architecture, a new streamlined user interface, and more connected tools. Create HTML content and export high-definition video and audio.
Lifestyleweandthecolor.com

Abstract Minimalist Holographic Flyer Templates

Created as fully editable vector files for use in Adobe Illustrator, these abstract holographic flyer templates offer a modern and neutral design. Designed by the skilled team of @Polar Vectors, the following flyer templates are based on an abstract holographic style mixed with a modern and minimalist layout. Created with two design options in the US Letter size, the neutral design is well suited for plenty of topics. The shown sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks. Customizing these graphics is quite easy. The flyer templates are completely print-ready.
Computersmakeuseof.com

The 5 Best Websites to Download Free Excel Templates

Excel spreadsheets require a lot of time to create from scratch. If the formulas are complex, you may have to spend an entire day formatting the spreadsheet. So, even after hours of effort, the final output is delayed. By using a predesigned Excel template, you avoid unnecessary work. The templates...