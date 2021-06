Drake has been hinting at the release of his album Certified Lover Boy for a long time. In an interview on Saturday, Drake hinted at a new date for the Certified Lover Boy release. Despite originally promising the album’s release in January of this year, the rapper made it clear that he plans on releasing the album before the end of this summer. When asked if he will be attending the rap battle between Murda Mookz and Reed Dollaz at the end of the summer, Drake confirmed his attendance. He added “My album will be out by then,” without alluding to any more details or specifics about the release. NuNu Nellz, one of the interview hosts seen sitting next to Drake, jokes “I got a feature on there.”