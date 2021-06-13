How to use Logic Pro’s Auto Sampler to quickly create new instruments

New Amazon Echo Show smart displays have started shipping nationwide with a host of new features and tricks -- one of which I've been eagerly anticipating: person detection. Although Alexa can't distinguish between individual people the way Google's Face Match or Apple's FaceID do, the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show Kids can at least figure out whether or not someone -- anyone -- is in the room with them. Although that's a pretty nifty feat in its own right, what piqued my interest most was what Alexa can now do with that information.