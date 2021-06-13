Cancel
How to use Logic Pro’s Auto Sampler to quickly create new instruments

By Sam Willings
musictech.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re keen on turning audio files into sampler instruments, the process of mapping audio clips to notes can be rather tedious. Logic Pro’s Auto Sampler does exactly what it says on the tin, automatically creating a sampler instrument from your audio and making the sampling process a breeze. You may want to make your monosynth playable across eight voices, or perhaps you want to bring your marimba into the DAW as a virtual instrument.

