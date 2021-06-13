Westgate’s LeBlanc signs with Garden City CC

As a southpaw pitcher, recent Westgate graduate Daylin LeBlanc was definitely in demand when it came to colleges wanting his services starting in the fall. “I had about nine or 10 offers,” LeBlanc said. “A couple of JUCO’s (junior colleges) a couple of D3’s (NCAA Division 3 schools) and a couple of NAIA’s (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) but in the end Garden City Community College was the one that most appealed to me.”