Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad will be subjected to stricter Covid measures after two players tested positive, star winger Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg who will both miss the team’s opener against Spain, the Swedish FA said Wednesday. While Kulusevski was ruled out on Tuesday, Svanberg’s second test on Wednesday confirmed he will also have to sit out Monday’s match in Seville. “Svanberg won’t be able to play,” a team spokesman told AFP. Brentford defender Pontus Jansson skipped Wednesday’s morning practice after feeling “tired”, but coach Janne Andersson told a press conference that his Covid test had come back negative.