Your Weekly Horoscope, June 13th to 19th: A Sudden Detour Will Force You to Reevaluate Your Friendships

Things kick off with Venus in the sign of Cancer on the 2nd, where we evaluate our devotion to the concept of love. On the 10th, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in the sign of Gemini will amp up the way we communicate and might even have us multitasking. The next day, on the 11th, Mars enters the sign of Leo. On the 14th, Saturn will square off with Uranus, making us want to break free from what is holding us back but adding a lot of worry while we do it. Take things slow during the next few weeks so you do not stumble and fall. The magic of Jupiter in Pisces will come to a close soon as Jupiter begins retrograde motion on the 20th as it heads back into Aquarius. Don’t fret, Jupiter will return later this year to repeat some themes during its brief 2021 transit. On the same day, the Sun enters the sign of Cancer, bringing us more emotional depth from an exciting Gemini season. Things get dramatic on the 24th with the Full Moon in Capricorn; taking us down memory lane as we plan the steps to our next evolution. Finally, the month closes with Venus entering the sign of Leo, making us more in command and loving ourselves.