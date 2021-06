Maybe you're not quite ready to jump on a plane and head of the county, but after 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're all ready for a vacation of some kind. For those Berkshire County residents who aren't ready to get their passport punched just yet, a staycation could be more up your alley, but who wants to hang out in their own home when they've been there for past year?! No one, that's who. For those folks, I say leave your house and drive right down the road to this amazing treehouse oasis.