Highland Park, MI

New video released in hopes of catching driver in deadly hit-and-run

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 9 days ago
New surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7 Action News gives us an up-close look, into an unsolved murder in Highland Park. A man died after a street racing hit and run, and during a police pursuit.

“He was my brother and we all loved him. He was friendly, liked to be around children and travel.” says sister Dionne Grimmett, following the loss of 42-year-old Anthony Grimmett Jr.

Surveillance video from the scene shows exactly what unfolded back on March 22.

“Anthony was just minding his business walking near Hamilton & Louise, when the speeding driver struck him and never stopped.” says Dionne.

In the video footage, police are also seen pursuing the speeding driver.

Later in the video, Anthony is seen on the ground. His death remains under investigation, and there have been no arrests, along with few answers for his grieving family.

“Someone was there and saw something, and they need to speak up so we can have closure.” says Dionne.

Anyone with info is urged to call police or Crimestoppers at 1(800) SPEAK-UP.

