Counties with the most college graduates in Oregon

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background ), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

#30. Sherman County

#29. Gilliam County

#28. Josephine County

#27. Coos County

#26. Harney County

#25. Columbia County

#24. Grant County

#23. Linn County

#22. Jefferson County

#21. Wasco County

#20. Crook County

#19. Klamath County

#18. Tillamook County

#17. Marion County

#16. Baker County

#15. Clatsop County

#14. Union County

#13. Curry County

#12. Lincoln County

#11. Wallowa County

#10. Yamhill County

#9. Jackson County

#8. Lane County

#7. Polk County

#6. Hood River County

#5. Deschutes County

#4. Clackamas County

#3. Washington County

#2. Multnomah County

#1. Benton County

- 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($35,208 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.9% ($30,083)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.1% ($38,295)- Bachelor's degree: 11.8% ($57,639)- Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($40,750)- 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($36,250 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.5% ($37,813)- Some college or Associate's degree: 42% ($31,750)- Bachelor's degree: 15.4% ($40,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 2% ($42,292)- 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,136 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($23,559)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.9% ($28,538)- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($40,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($58,762)- 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($25,057 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.2% ($27,555)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.8% ($30,380)- Bachelor's degree: 11% ($50,143)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($60,519)- 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($30,417 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36.6% ($28,163)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.6% ($29,963)- Bachelor's degree: 10.4% ($42,000)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($54,625)- 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($30,417 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.8% ($34,618)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39% ($44,146)- Bachelor's degree: 12.3% ($59,333)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($62,729)- 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($28,750 median earnings)- High school graduate: 36% ($31,250)- Some college or Associate's degree: 33.9% ($28,697)- Bachelor's degree: 11.7% ($42,500)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($49,688)- 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($25,641 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29% ($30,787)- Some college or Associate's degree: 41.2% ($39,293)- Bachelor's degree: 13.3% ($43,261)- Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($55,091)- 19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($25,735 median earnings)- High school graduate: 30.7% ($26,500)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($32,444)- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($41,156)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($59,152)- 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($26,443 median earnings)- High school graduate: 29.1% ($32,112)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.8% ($34,044)- Bachelor's degree: 12.4% ($55,517)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($53,403)- 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,333 median earnings)- High school graduate: 33.3% ($26,414)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37% ($31,916)- Bachelor's degree: 13.5% ($48,452)- Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($49,212)- 20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 12% ($16,584 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31% ($31,194)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.1% ($30,544)- Bachelor's degree: 12.6% ($41,910)- Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($59,688)- 21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($17,048 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.7% ($30,273)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.1% ($33,090)- Bachelor's degree: 12.9% ($37,699)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($57,692)- 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($26,169 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.6% ($30,313)- Some college or Associate's degree: 35.2% ($33,948)- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($50,191)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($63,403)- 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9% ($23,889 median earnings)- High school graduate: 31.1% ($28,245)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.2% ($28,460)- Bachelor's degree: 15.7% ($43,668)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($51,579)- 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8% ($25,620 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.7% ($31,757)- Some college or Associate's degree: 40.9% ($30,822)- Bachelor's degree: 15.5% ($40,914)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($60,970)- 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($26,017 median earnings)- High school graduate: 32.2% ($31,803)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36% ($31,095)- Bachelor's degree: 16.6% ($41,622)- Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($57,105)- 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($19,500 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.4% ($30,685)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.3% ($34,446)- Bachelor's degree: 14.9% ($54,164)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($51,404)- 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($24,268 median earnings)- High school graduate: 27.3% ($25,406)- Some college or Associate's degree: 39.3% ($30,231)- Bachelor's degree: 14.8% ($34,620)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($50,673)- 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($28,276 median earnings)- High school graduate: 28.6% ($26,268)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.1% ($26,985)- Bachelor's degree: 17.7% ($36,198)- Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($53,125)- 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 11% ($27,288 median earnings)- High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,687)- Some college or Associate's degree: 37.5% ($39,099)- Bachelor's degree: 17.6% ($52,978)- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($62,000)- 27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($23,988 median earnings)- High school graduate: 26.1% ($30,420)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.1% ($31,501)- Bachelor's degree: 17.1% ($44,293)- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($59,010)- 30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($23,701 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.2% ($29,988)- Some college or Associate's degree: 38.3% ($31,530)- Bachelor's degree: 18.4% ($40,398)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($54,469)- 31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($23,634 median earnings)- High school graduate: 23.5% ($31,533)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.4% ($37,845)- Bachelor's degree: 19% ($46,263)- Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($67,536)- 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($25,740 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.8% ($33,582)- Some college or Associate's degree: 27.6% ($31,800)- Bachelor's degree: 16.9% ($48,800)- Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($64,450)- 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($26,928 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.8% ($29,965)- Some college or Associate's degree: 36.5% ($33,493)- Bachelor's degree: 22.4% ($44,760)- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($60,939)- 37.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($28,660 median earnings)- High school graduate: 21.2% ($36,491)- Some college or Associate's degree: 34.8% ($44,067)- Bachelor's degree: 24.1% ($61,182)- Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($75,370)- 44.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($26,106 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17.4% ($31,870)- Some college or Associate's degree: 30.3% ($41,212)- Bachelor's degree: 27.4% ($61,129)- Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($88,533)- 45.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,949 median earnings)- High school graduate: 17% ($30,642)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.7% ($35,071)- Bachelor's degree: 27.6% ($51,406)- Graduate or professional degree: 18.3% ($70,511)- 54.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor's degree or higher- Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($29,663 median earnings)- High school graduate: 13.3% ($30,762)- Some college or Associate's degree: 28.5% ($31,765)- Bachelor's degree: 29.2% ($42,108)- Graduate or professional degree: 24.9% ($61,636)