Unraveling

After some time away, the team is back together :) and that means getting back to work!. We felt that people didn't quite notice when the monk became afraid. So, we wanted to make it more noticeable and for that, we added some very cool effects! Now that we transferred the game from Construct 2 to Construct 3 we've got a lot of new possibilities. The color's tone changes, the corners go darker and the image is distorted to tense the atmosphere. Not only that, tons of evil spirits that weren't there before appear all around making it a lot more hostile. All you have to do is find a safe spot, take a moment to breathe and relax.