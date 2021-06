I will put hostility between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed. He will crush your head, and you will crush his heel. (Genesis 3:15) You remember the story of creation and the fall into sin, right? In six days, God created everything by his Word. It was perfect and holy, just as he was. God had created Adam to be special. God made Adam in his own image. And after Adam named all the animals, God created a helper for him, Eve. God told them not to eat from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. And on the seventh day, God rested.