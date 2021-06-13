Man, 53, killed by speeding hit-and-run driver in Queens

A 53-year-old man was T-boned in a Queens intersection by a speeding driver who ran off from the fatal crash early Sunday, cops said.

The victim was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima north on 144th St. in South Jamaica when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Infiniti Q50 in the intersection at Foch Blvd. about 3:10 a.m., cops said.

The Infiniti driver, who had been speeding, abandoned the wrecked vehicle and ran off, police said.

Medics rushed the Nissan driver to Jamaica Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The driver has not been caught.