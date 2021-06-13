4 Ways to Save the Environment and Fight Climate Change

Rep. Gohmert (R-TX): "I understand from what's been testified to by the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change understand that you want to work on the issue of climake change. I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that the Moon's orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth's orbit around the sun. And we know there has been significant solar flare activities. Um, and so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the Moon's orbit or the Earth's orbit around the sun? Obviously they would have profound effects on our climate."