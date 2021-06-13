Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

4 Ways to Save the Environment and Fight Climate Change

fooyoh.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all busy chasing our dreams that we almost forget one of the most important things in life, and that is to preserve the Earth. It’s about time that we do something to make it a better place. The life of future generations will depend on how we will take care of the planet now. If you think there’s nothing you can do, well, think again. There are so many ways on how you can help save the environment. Listed below are some of them.

fooyoh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Old Ways#Muslim#Lifestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Environmentjustmeans.com

Entergy is Fighting Climate Change So Our Communities Have a Bright Future

Tweet This: .@Entergy's 2020 Integrated Report outlines their commitment to combat climate change and work towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. https://bit.ly/3pGK2fB. Entergy is actively working toward a clean energy future for everyone who lives and works in the communities we serve. Our everyday work supports the United Nations...
Environmentconservativeangle.com

Terraformation gets $30M to fight climate change with rapid reforesting

Every startup is trying to fix something but Terraformation is tackling the only problem that must matter to all of us: Climate change. This is why it’s in such a big huge hurry. Its mission — as a ‘forest tech’ startup — is to accelerate tree planting by applying a startup-y operational philosophy of scalability to the pressing task of rapidly, sustainably reforesting denuded landscapes — bringing back native trees species to revive former wastelands and shrinking our carbon emissions in the process.
EnvironmentEnvironmental News Network

Forests and Climate Change: ‘We Can’t Plant Our Way Out of the Climate Crisis’

Some climate activists advocate large-scale tree-planting campaigns in forests around the world to suck up heat-trapping carbon dioxide and help rein in climate change. But in a Perspectives article scheduled for publication May 21 in the journal Science, a University of Michigan climate scientist and his University of Arizona colleague say the idea of planting trees as a substitute for the direct reduction of greenhouse gas emissions could be a pipe dream.
EnvironmentTimes Daily

Swiss narrowly reject tax hike to fight climate change

GENEVA (AP) — Exit polls on Sunday indicated that Swiss voters appear to have narrowly rejected a proposed “carbon dioxide law” that would have hiked fees and taxes on fuels that produce greenhouse gases. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Economycaelusgreenroom.com

Small Landowners Are Untapped Heroes in the Fight Against Climate Change

Forests are fundamentally linked to climate change, both as a cause and a solution. Clearing and mismanagement of forests contribute about 12 percent of global carbon emissions. But forests also act as a carbon sink, absorbing carbon dioxide, as well as regulating water flows and protecting the rich biodiversity and communities that depend on them.
Minnesota Statecentered.tech

Minnesota students’ snack innovation fights food waste and climate change

Food waste is a major problem in the United States, with about one-third (30%-40%) of the country’s food supply becoming waste, according to USDA 2010 estimates. That’s about 133 billion pounds of food worth $161 billion thrown away, wasting the energy, water, and other resources used to produce it and creating emissions during product transportation and processing.
AgricultureScienceBlog.com

What is the bioeconomy and how could it help fight climate change?

A circular bioeconomy – which turns renewable biological resources and waste streams into new products – is at the heart of the EU’s efforts to slash its carbon emissions while also maintaining economic growth. But what does a bioeconomy look like and how do we get there?. Horizon asked five...
Congress & Courtsnasawatch.com

Rep. Gohmert Wants To Alter Earth and Moon Orbits To Fight Climate Change

Rep. Gohmert (R-TX): "I understand from what's been testified to by the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change understand that you want to work on the issue of climake change. I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that the Moon's orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth's orbit around the sun. And we know there has been significant solar flare activities. Um, and so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the Moon's orbit or the Earth's orbit around the sun? Obviously they would have profound effects on our climate."
Environmentrenewanews.com

Recording – Powering Forward 7: Environmental Justice and the Clean Energy Economy

By Clean Energy Business Network (CEBN) The seventh installment of Powering Forward was held in partnership with Grove Climate Group on June 9, 2021. The webinar explored the growing discussion regarding how to best understand, acknowledge, and address the wide-ranging societal dimensions of the clean energy transition — with EJ issues in mind. Watch the webinar recording below. Featured speakers: Brenda Mallory, Chair,..
Environmentholrmagazine.com

Dove Announces Global Sustainability Initiative to Fight Climate Change

All about one of the largest protection and restoration efforts from any beauty brand to date. Dove is putting the planet’s beauty first with the announcement of the new Dove Forest Restoration Project to help fight climate change. In partnership with Conservation International, and in support of their collaboration with The Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MoEF) Dove is a global brand that is committed to protecting and restoring the beauty of the planet for everyone. Over the next five years, this project is designed to:
Agriculture101 WIXX

EU farming policy failing to fight climate change, auditors say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s huge subsidy programme for agriculture is failing to rein in greenhouse gas emissions from farming, despite 100 billion euros of such subsidies being labelled as climate spending since 2014, auditors said on Monday. The environmental impact of agriculture is under increased scrutiny, as the...
Environmentlatestnewspost.com

Mallorcan startup offers you the chance to help fight climate change

Just eight months ago, the revolutionary startup TRUEWORLD was founded in Mallorca and it is already considered one of the world’s leading digital tools in the fight against climate change. Its mission is to use technology created to fight climate change by unlocking the potential of accurate information and verified...
Visual Artstirworld.com

Lemvig Klimatorium by 3XN in Denmark is an effort to fight climate change

A pine-clad “wave” pocket marks the entrance to the quietly striking and rectilinear Lemvig Klimatorium in Denmark, inspired by port town Lemvig’s characteristic fishing boats, to celebrate the area’s cultural history and local building traditions. With a powerful aim to foster conversations and raise awareness about environmental issues, the recently completed international climate centre is designed by 3XN, in collaboration with SLA and Orbicon. “The new Klimatorium is already an iconic structure in Lemvig,” they claim.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Redefining ‘Success’ in Science Can Help Fight Climate Change

In November 2020, a study in the journal Nature concluded that early-career female scientists were more impactful when collaborating with male mentors. “Impact” in the study was measured by the number of publications and citations held by the scientists. Unsurprisingly, Twitter’s scientific community exploded. The criticism was swift and cutting....